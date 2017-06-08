PODCAST: PechaKucha Night in C-U with Jared Fritz and Mallory Morris: Play now!

Jared Fritz and Mallory Morris are two presenters in Saturday's PechaKucha Night at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!