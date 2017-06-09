PODCAST: Penny for Your Thoughts 6-9-17: Play now!

Jim Turpin hosts an open line, welcomes Steve Carter to discuss the addition of United Airlines flights at Willard Airport, and Jim and Mike Haile remember the life of Tony Clements, who died Friday.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!