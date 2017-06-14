06-14-17 Penny for Your Thoughts: Play now!

06-14-17 Penny for Your Thoughts. Brian Barnhart with a Penny open line. Today's Guests: Bruce Knight from The City of Champaign and Dennis Hesch from Carle on the new development is southwest Champagn. The new dean of the College of ACES Kim Kidwell.

