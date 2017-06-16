PODCAST: Dr. Pedro Noguera on America's schools: Play now!

Renown education scholar Dr. Pedro Noguera was the keynote speaker at Unit 4's 2nd Annual Minority Recruitment and Retention Retreat on Friday in Champaign. He visited with Scott Beatty to discuss the state of U.S. schools.

