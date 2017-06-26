06-26-17 Jim Turpin with @BarryLHouser on @Illinois_Alma Summer Band Concert 06-29-17: Play now!

06-26-17 Jim Turpin with Barry Houser, Director of The Marching Illini on the Summer Band Concert coming Thursday 06-29-17 on the U of I Quad

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!