PODCAST: Dr. King Li updates Carle-Illinois College of Medicine progress: Play now!

DWS reporter Tim Ditman talks with Dr. King Li, dean of the Carle-Illinois College of Medicine, on accreditation from the Liaison Committee on Medical Education and more.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!