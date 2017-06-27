Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

06-27-17 On The Money
06-27-17 Paul Ruedi's On The Money.  Paul Ruedi with guests Dr. Fred Giertz on the current market conditions.  David Ruedi, Daniel Ruedi, and Paul Ruedi on retirement planning and the need to plan for insurance and medicare in your retirement years. 

