06-27-17 On The Money: Play now!

06-27-17 Paul Ruedi's On The Money. Paul Ruedi with guests Dr. Fred Giertz on the current market conditions. David Ruedi, Daniel Ruedi, and Paul Ruedi on retirement planning and the need to plan for insurance and medicare in your retirement years.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!