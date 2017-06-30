Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

PODCAST: Illinois State Police update investigation into fatal crash
PODCAST: Illinois State Police update investigation into fatal crash

PODCAST: Illinois State Police update investigation into fatal crash: Play now!

Illinois State Police Director Leo Schmitz and Terry Roderick, president of the Illinois Chapter of COPS - Concerns of Police Survivors - speak at a news conference on 6-30-17 on the crash that killed trooper Ryan Albin. Audio courtesy of Ben Zigterman.
 

