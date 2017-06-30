PODCAST: Illinois State Police update investigation into fatal crash: Play now!

Illinois State Police Director Leo Schmitz and Terry Roderick, president of the Illinois Chapter of COPS - Concerns of Police Survivors - speak at a news conference on 6-30-17 on the crash that killed trooper Ryan Albin. Audio courtesy of Ben Zigterman.



Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!