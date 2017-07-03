PODCAST: State Rep. Chad Hays (R-Catlin) on retirement: Play now!

State Rep. Chad Hays (R-Catlin) announced Monday he will not seek reelection in 2018 after serving in the Illinois House since 2010. He discusses his decision with Scott Beatty on the DWS News Hour.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!