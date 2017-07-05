PODCAST: Penny For Your Thoughts 7-5-17: Play now!

Brian Barnhart in for Jim Turpin this week. Hour one today has Dr. Susan Zola, the new superindtendent of the Unit 4 school district. Hour two is an open line.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!