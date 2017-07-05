PODCAST: SportsTalk 7-5-17: Play now!

Scott Beatty and Loren Tate listen to Illini men's basketball coach Brad Underwood and to former Illini men's basketballer Brandon Paul, and they talk with Scott Wuerz from the Belleville News-Democrat.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!