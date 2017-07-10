PODCAST: CBS News Correspondent Steve Dorsey from Washington D.C.
CBS News Correspondent Steve Dorsey has the latest from Washington on the potential for Congress to pass a new healthcare bill and lawmaker reaction to revelations about Donald Trump Jr. meeting with a Russian official during the presidential campaign.
