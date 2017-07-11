PODCAST: Illini basketball great Kendall Gill: Play now!

Scott Beatty and News-Gazette basketball reporter Scott Richey visit with former Illini basketball and NBA great Kendall Gill, who is set to join Team Power in the newly formed BIG3 league. Gill returned to C-U Monday for his annual golf outing benefitting Cunningham Children's home.

