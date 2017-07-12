PODCAST: Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen 07-12-17: Play now!

Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen discusses the city council's approval of a new sub-committee of the Human Rights Commision that will use citizens to investigate complaints made against police.

