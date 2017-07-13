PODCAST: SportsTalk 7-13-17: Play now!

News Gazette sports journalist Marcus Jackson joins Scott on today's show. They discuss the latest in local sports and chat with Brad Sturdy with OrangeAndBlueNews.com, who's in Georgia covering the Peach Jam.

