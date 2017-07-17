Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Monday, July 17, 2017

07-17-17 Jim Turpin with Congressman Tim Johnson to talk National and State politics including @ParklandCollege
07-17-17 Jim Turpin with Congressman Tim Johnson to talk poltics including national, state, local, and Parkland College.

