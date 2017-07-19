07-19-17 Penny for Your Thoughts: Play now!

07-19-17 Penny for Your Thoughts. Jim Turpin with a Penny open line in hour one. Hour two Joe DeLuce of the Champaign Park District joins to talk summer and fall programs at the parks.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!