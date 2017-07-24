PODCAST: Penny For Your Thoughts 7-24-17: Play now!

It's two hours of open line with Jim Turpin. Hour two features a conversation with Cinnamon Smith with the Carbondale Convention & Visitors Bureau discussing the economic impact of the August 21 solar eclipse which will be best veiwed in Carbondale, Ill.

