PODCAST: SportsTalk 7-24-17 from Big Ten Media Day

Scott Beatty, Loren Tate, & Brian Barnhart broadcast from Chicago during Big Ten Media Day. They chat with Coach Lovie Smith, A.D. Josh Whitman, P.J. Fleck, Christian DiLauro, Malik Turner, Jaylen Dunlap, J Leman, as well as colleagues Bob Asmussen and Scott Richey.

