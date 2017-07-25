Joshuah Young murder trial opening statements: Play now!

Prosecutors laid out a timeline of events, while the defense attorney relied on the tenets of the legal system in opening arguments Tuesday in the murder trial of Joshuah Young. The 19 year-old is charged in the July 2014 shooting death of Rakim Vineyard. It's a crime that police say sparked much of the gun violence in Champaign that still persists today. Tim Ditman has more from day one of the trial.

