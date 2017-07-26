Tatelines: The truth about Ron Zook: Play now!

Ron Zook and Loren Tate aren't on speaking terms. "He probably blames me for getting fired," said Tate, on the Illinois football beat for 51 years. Zook won 34 games in C-U, including one that Tate considers the biggest in modern times (vs. No. 1 Ohio State in '07) but was sent packing after seven seasons. During that time, Zook and Tate sparred. "I don't think we were good fits for each other," Tate said. In this week's podcast, Tate tells how Zook got Illinois to the Rose Bowl — and how it fell apart thereafter. "Mostly lows but certainly the one great season."

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!