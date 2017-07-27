PODCAST:SportsTalk 07-27-17: Play now!

It's Golf Thursday! Marcus Jackson joins Scott Beatty at Stone Creek Golf Club in Urbana. After the latest in sports news, they chat with PGA Head Golf Pro Becky Beach, Illini Men's Golf Coach Mike Small, and Stone Creek's General Manager, Tom Szymoniak.

