07-28-17 Jim Turpin with Dale Morrissey and Todd Lindsey on CU in the Prairibbean: Play now!

07-28-17 Jim Turpin with Todd Lindsey and Dale Morrissey of DSC tell us about CU in the Prairibbean coming August 5 to downtown Champaign.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!