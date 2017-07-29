PODCAST: Saturday SportsTalk 7-29-17: Play now!

7-29-17 Saturday SportsTalk. Michael Kiser and Loren Tate host. Today's guests: Tom Dienhart of BTN, Illini Men's Tennis Coach Brad Dancer, Will Leitch from Sports on Earth, and Illini RB Coach Thad Ward.

