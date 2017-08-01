08-01-17 Penny for Your Thoughts: Play now!

08-01-17 Penny for Your Thoughts. Jim Turpin with a Penny open line in hour one. Hour two David Leake Director of the Staerkel Planetarium at Parkland College talk about the Total Eclipise of The Sun on August 21, 2017.

