PODCAST: SportsTalk 8-2-17

Scott broadcasts from Illini football practice. After the latest in sports news, he chats with Marcus Jackson, Bob Asmussen, Doug Bucshon (Orange & Blue News), Illini tight end Nate Echard, and Illinois' new volleyball coach, Chris Tamas.

