Tatelines: Conversation with Dave Downey

At 75, Dave Downey remains a C-U mover-and-shaker. Recruited to the UI for basketball, Downey starred for the Illini and kept contributing to the UI in a variety of roles when his playing days ended. His name even was brought up when the AD job opened after John Mackovic left. 'I would not have been a good one,' he tells Loren Tate. Downey has succeeded in almost every venture during his long stay in the community, be it in business or race relations. He touched on the highs and lows of his time to our 51-year columnist in this 28-minute talk at our studios on South Neil in Champaign.

