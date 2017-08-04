PODCAST: SportsTalk 8-4-17: Play now!

Tim Ditman and Loren Tate fill in for a vacationing Scott Beatty. After the latest in sports news, they discuss Illini football with News Gazette sports writer Scott Richey, and Tim gets Loren to chat about the Lou Henson days of Illini basketball.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!