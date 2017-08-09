Tatelines: Conversation with Mike White: Play now!

There are coaches who won more football games at the University of Illinois than Mike White. But no one had more fun doing it than the California Kid, who had Memorial Stadium stuffed — and its goalposts constantly in danger — during his electric run in the 1980s. In this week's stroll down Memory Lane, Loren Tate visits with the 81-year-old coach, who still follows the Illini. 'I hope the success is coming,' he says.

