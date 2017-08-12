PODCAST: Saturday SportsTalk 8-12-17: Play now!

Michael Kiser and Loren Tate host the Saturday edition of Sports Talk, live from Illinois football practice. They talk with Steve Kelly, Tim Knox, Jason Heggemeyer, UI AD Josh Whitman, and James Kirkland.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!