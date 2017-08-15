PODCAST: Penny For Your Thoughts 8-15-17: Play now!

Brian Barnhart talks with Gene Cossey on the surprise visit by the Air Force Thunderbirds to Willard Airport. In hour two, Doug Quick from Fox Illinois talks broadcast history in Champaign.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!