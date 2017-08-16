Tatelines: Forecasting Year 1 under Brad Underwood: Play now!

Three men's basketball coaches at the UI have won Big Ten titles in their first year: Doug Mills (1937), Bill Self (2001) and Bruce Weber (2004). Will Brad Underwood enjoy the same kind of success? In this week's 29-minute podcast, 51-year columnist Loren Tate weighs in on that as well as Underwood's recruiting efforts, scheduling and next season's starting five.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!