Tatelines: Forecasting Year 1 under Brad Underwood: Play now!
Three men's basketball coaches at the UI have won Big Ten titles in their first year: Doug Mills (1937), Bill Self (2001) and Bruce Weber (2004). Will Brad Underwood enjoy the same kind of success? In this week's 29-minute podcast, 51-year columnist Loren Tate weighs in on that as well as Underwood's recruiting efforts, scheduling and next season's starting five.
