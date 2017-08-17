08-17-17 Brian Barnhart with Kendra Albers and Kim McQueen @ALSChicago : Play now!

08-17-17 Brian Barnhart with Kendra Albers and Kim McQueen to talk about the Champaign ALS walk on 9-16-17

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!