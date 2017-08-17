08-17-17 Penny for Your Thoughts: Play now!

08-17-17 Penny for Your Thoughts. Brian Barnhart with a full Penny today. First up is Donna Pitman from The Champaign Public Library to talk about the Eclipse and things going on at the Library, Then Brian talks with Krystal Fortner and Kim McQueen about the ALS Champaign walk coming up on 9-16-17

