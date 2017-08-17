PODCAST: Busey Money Talk 8-17-17: Play now!

Kevin Melchiorre, Aaron Sutton, and Krystal Fortner of Busey Wealth Management look at the current markets and have a discussiion on college savings plans and back to school.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!