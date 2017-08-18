PODCAST: Champaign County AFL-CIO President Matt Kelly 8-18-17: Play now!

Dave Gentry and Elizabeth Hess are joined by Champaign County AFL-CIO President Matt Kelly as they discuss Governor Rauner and more on the DWS Morning Show.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!