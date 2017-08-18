PODCAST: Illini volleyball setter Jordyn Poulter 8-18-17: Play now!

Illinois volleyball setter Jordyn Poulter visits with Scott Beatty on SportsTalk to preview the 2017 season, which begins under first-year head coach Chris Tamas on Friday, August 25.

