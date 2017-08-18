PODCAST: SportsTalk 8-18-17 : Play now!

SportsTalk today features Scott Beatty, Matt Daniels, Bob Asmussen, Jordyn Poulter of Illini Volleyball, Anthony Zilis and Urbana High School football coach Ordell Walker.

