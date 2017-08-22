Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

PODCAST: St. Joseph-Ogden head football coach Shawn Skinner 8-22-17
PODCAST: St. Joseph-Ogden head football coach Shawn Skinner 8-22-17

Ahead of his beginning his second season leading St. Joseph-Ogden's football team, Shawn Skinner previews the 2017 campaign on SportsTalk.

