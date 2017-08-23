Tatelines: Conversation with Dylan Meyer
Tatelines: Conversation with Dylan Meyer: Play now!
He's one of the stars on the most powerful program at the UI: Mike Small men's golf team. But there's a lot more to senior Dylan Meyer than irons and drivers. The soon-to-be pro loves his politics, and the Republican doesn't shy away from expressing his opinions. Listen in to this week's 25-minute chat with 51-year Illini writer — and top-notch golfer himself — Loren Tate.
