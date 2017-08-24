PODCAST: Gov. Rauner remarks on staff turnover, IPI cartoon 8-24-17: Play now!

Governor Bruce Rauner talks to the media about turnover on his staff and an Illinois Policy Institute cartoon that some have called racist. Audio via Blueroomstream.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!