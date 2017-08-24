PODCAST: Owner of the Earthquake Tractor Lee Randall 8-24-17: Play now!

Dave Gentry talks to Owner of the Earthquake Tractor, Lee Randall on the DWS Morning Show about what Earthquake will be doing at the Half Century of Progress Show starting today in Rantoul Illinois.

