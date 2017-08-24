PODCAST: SportsTalk 8-24-17: Play now!

Tim Ditman joins Scott for today's show. After the latest in sports news, they discuss Illini volleyball with head coach Chris Tamas and high school football with Mahomet-Seymour HS football coach Keith Pogue.

