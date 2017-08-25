08-25-17 Penny for Your Thoughts: Play now!

08-25-17 Penny for Your Thoughts. Today an open line. The major topic is the University of Illinois droping the "War Chant" music from the Marching Illini play list. Columinist Jim Nowlan joins in hour two to discuss activity in Springfield.

