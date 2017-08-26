PODCAST: Terri Reifsteck with Visit Champaign County 8-26-17: Play now!

Jim Lewis talks with Terri Reifsteck of Visit Champaign County about all the events going on this weekend including the Urbana Sweetcorn Festival and The Sangamon River Music Festival.

