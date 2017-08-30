PODCAST: Brian Barnhart's Illini Notebook previews Ball State 8-30-17: Play now!

Illinois play-by-play voice Brian Barnhart visits the News Hour for the first Illini Notebook of the season, previewing Illinois football's season opener vs. Ball State on Saturday.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!