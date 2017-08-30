PODCAST: SportsTalk 8-30-17: Play now!

Scott Beatty and Marcus Jackson talk with Todd Lindsey from the Illini Quarterback Club and with former U of I SID Mike Pearson, and they listen to Illini football OC Garrick McGee and to former Illini footballer David Diehl.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!