Tatelines: Conversation with Dave Revsine

The face of the Big Ten Network, Dave Revsine, is confident Lovie Smith will get the UI football program turned around. Eventually. 'Patience is hard to come by when you have had five straight losing seasons,' Revsine tells Loren Tate during their 27-minute chat in this week's 'Tatelines: Unedited.' The two media heavyweights discuss everything from Revsine's upbringing — he was born in Urbana — to Tate's longevitity, which the BTN star pointed out on air during the crew's stop at training camp. "I have a ton of respcet for what you do," Revsine says, "and the coverage you have given Illinois thorough the years."

