News-Gazette Prep Sports Podcast featuring Centennial High School Football 8-31-17: Play now!

Today Matt Daniels and Anthony Zilis visit Centennial High School to talk Football with Coach Lekevie Johnson and players Jaden Roberts-Thomas and Will Lindgren.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!