PODCAST: Club Krannert with Bridget Lee-Calfas 08-31-17: Play now!

Bridget Lee-Calfas discusses the upcoming Ellnora Guitar Festival, Sept. 14-16, on the season debut of Club Krannert on the News Hour.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!